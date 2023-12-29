Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Weepies – World Spins Madly On

Productivity is the buzzword of our age.

Everyone wants to feel like they’re always working towards that bright future. The one where they have their dream career, romance, family, happiness. And every second that passes we are wasting time, running against the clock to try and achieve… something.

When we inevitably fail and our goals seem to slip further out of reach, we feel broken, disconnected, and insignificant.

Then come the days when it’s all too much. Those are the days that ‘World Spins Madly On’ are about. As the opening lines say,

“I woke up and wished that I was dead,

With an aching in my head,

I lay motionless in bed.”

The Weepies, the folk pop duo of Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, carved out a niche for themselves in the early 2000s with their authenticity and evocative lyricism.

‘World Spins Madly On’ is the band at their peak. Tannen’s raw, emotional timbre entwines seamlessly with the gentle acoustics while the intricate chord progression and delicate fingerpicking add depth and complexity. Talan’s vocals – light and ethereal – add a haunting, but heartening push when they join in.