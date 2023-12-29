    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Weepies – World Spins Madly On

    On days when loneliness, grief, and helplessness feel overwhelming, it is the small, beautiful details that keep us grounded

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM

    Productivity is the buzzword of our age.

    Everyone wants to feel like they’re always working towards that bright future. The one where they have their dream career, romance, family, happiness. And every second that passes we are wasting time, running against the clock to try and achieve… something.

    When we inevitably fail and our goals seem to slip further out of reach, we feel broken, disconnected, and insignificant.

    Then come the days when it’s all too much. Those are the days that ‘World Spins Madly On’ are about. As the opening lines say,

    “I woke up and wished that I was dead,

    With an aching in my head,

    I lay motionless in bed.”

    The Weepies, the folk pop duo of Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, carved out a niche for themselves in the early 2000s with their authenticity and evocative lyricism.

    ‘World Spins Madly On’ is the band at their peak. Tannen’s raw, emotional timbre entwines seamlessly with the gentle acoustics while the intricate chord progression and delicate fingerpicking add depth and complexity. Talan’s vocals – light and ethereal – add a haunting, but heartening push when they join in.  

    It’s a song about feeling lonely, sad, and helpless. About mornings when we feel incapable of processing our emptiness. When every nerve feels overexposed. And all we can do is wait until the hollowness passes, watching as everyone else gets ahead. As my favourite lines put it,

    “I watch the stars from my window sill,

    The whole world is moving,

    And I'm standing still…”

    Though the song captures that moment of dread perfectly, it also comes as a relief. It is that feeling of electric connection when someone expresses perfectly all the things you have bottled up inside. Ironically, this quiet song about our lowest moments gives us the warmth and comfort necessary to pull ourselves out of that lethargy.

    And, in the process, it encourages us to look back at all the other things that truly make our days worthwhile. A reminder that our efforts to build a brilliant future don’t have to come at the cost of ourselves, our wellbeing, or the many small joys of the present.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

