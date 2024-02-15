Love Scenes: ‘Fallen Leaves’ is a romance for stoics

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Sometimes it all gets to be too much. Events pile on themselves with reckless abandon and we are tossed about by the winds of fate.

It can be tragic, but there is, on occasion, a hint of humour to it. And sometimes all you can do is laugh.

This is, of course, one of the primary modes favoured by Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismäki who made his much-anticipated return to art houses with the recent Fallen Leaves, a poignant romantic comedy suffused with the director’s signature deadpan humour.