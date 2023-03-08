‘Abbott Elementary’, a relatable and hilarious workplace sitcom, is the true successor to ‘The Office’

Janine is played by the extraordinarily talented Quinta Brunson, known for many viral skits at BuzzFeed in the mid-2010s. Abbot Elementary finds her in peak form, not only acting as the lead, but also serving as a writer and creative head of the show.

Brunson says much of the inspiration for the show came from childhood recollections of her mother, a retired Philadelphia kindergarten teacher, bonding with her co-workers. That personal touch shows as it gives us a more nuanced take on the setting and characters.

The show’s core cast includes deluded and inept principal Ava (Janelle James), veteran teachers Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) who are strong-willed beacons of authority, cheesy and clueless liberal Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), a substitute teacher who enters the school just as we do.

The characters are simultaneously amusing, cringe-worthy, sympathetic, and surprisingly deep. Brunson’s co-stars do a good job of blending their natural talents as character actors into their roles, making for complex portrayals.

Ms Howard is a textbook kindergarten teacher. Simultaneously the classic ‘good Christian woman’, an authoritarian terror to the kids, and an unwilling mentor figure to Janine. Ms Schemmenti is a sassy Philly girl with ties to the mob. Jacob tries too hard to be ‘progressive’ and ends up an awkward thorn in everyone’s side. Gregory, though initially seeming like the fish-out-of-water straight man to the wacky hijinks, eventually shows he’s not as normal as everyone thinks.

Though they draw on well-worn tropes, each of the characters is a distinct individual who both fits a role in the show’s comedy, but also seems like an exaggerated version of a real person. As the show goes on and the characters grow closer, their kindness and their friendships humanise them further and endear them to us.

Even the will-they-won’t-they slow-burn romance of Jim and Pam is reflected in a subplot of the show, but it manages to keep it fresh enough that it doesn’t feel like a photocopy of the original.