Yukichi is a giant black cat who does housework. I want him to fix my life

It is a charming and heartwarming view of domesticity that still feels grounded in the real world. After all, many of us are compelled to work because we have no other choice if we want to put food on our tables. And some of our jobs leave us wrung out and exhausted, struggling to cope with building healthy routines for the other parts of our lives.



In many ways, having a pet like Yukichi would be every cat lover’s dream.



Or maybe not. Cat owners do seem to like the imperious, standoffish nature of felines and plying them with treats and toys in order to earn their affection.



But maybe they would also like to be spoiled once in a while. To be treated with patience, care, and unwavering attention, if only for a little bit. Who would say no to that?

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.