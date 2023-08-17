Yukichi is a giant black cat who does housework. I want him to fix my life

Cats aren’t very human. Despite their cuteness and widespread appreciation on the internet, they tend to stick to their own business, whether it’s lazing about or trying to barter for more food. It’s no wonder that many cat owners think of their pets as their masters instead of the other way around.
But what if there was a different kind of cat? One who was a master as well, but a master of the housekeeping arts – a culinary extraordinaire, a cleanly curator, and a fashionable couturier? If you’ve ever wished to see such a thing, the comedy anime The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today is sure to delight.
Our protagonist is Yukichi, a human-sized cat with a dedication to taking care of his slightly scatterbrained mistress, Saku. The young salarywoman is dedicated to her job at a large company, but has allowed the stress of work to overwhelm the rest of her life, becoming lax in self-care, a compulsive hoarder, and an excessive drinker.
Thankfully, she has Yukichi, who not only deals with her mess of a life, but tries to help her to find a more healthy balance.
Yukichi can do a wide variety of home tasks, but his specialty is cooking. Each of the meals he stirs up look incredibly appealing, making the show an excellent accompaniment to dinner or a lazy night vegging out with some snacks.
And, if you’re bingeing Yukichi’s adventures you might, like me, find yourself watching cooking videos on YouTube and even picking up a few recipes to try. Honestly, just watching Yukichi working might actually be improving my life.
While home-cooked meals are the most exciting prospect, our furry housekeeper isn’t just a catty chef. He also acts as Saku’s alarm clock, ensures she gets to work on time, helps her with dressing up and even provides (reluctantly, as fitting a cat) emotional support by listening to her whining. He even deigns to provide hugs and pats.
Yukichi often tells his owner that his dedication is mostly because Saku gives him access to expensive cat food, but his occasional expressions of affection show how he truly feels.
It is a charming and heartwarming view of domesticity that still feels grounded in the real world. After all, many of us are compelled to work because we have no other choice if we want to put food on our tables. And some of our jobs leave us wrung out and exhausted, struggling to cope with building healthy routines for the other parts of our lives.
In many ways, having a pet like Yukichi would be every cat lover’s dream.
Or maybe not. Cat owners do seem to like the imperious, standoffish nature of felines and plying them with treats and toys in order to earn their affection.
But maybe they would also like to be spoiled once in a while. To be treated with patience, care, and unwavering attention, if only for a little bit. Who would say no to that?
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.