'Beef' review: A compelling spiral into rage and bad choices

If you're pent up from May's academic chaos and the endless stream of term papers, submissions, and frustrations, be careful. As Beef, the latest masterpiece from Netflix, shows, you never know where an ill-considered explosion of anger can take you.

Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong) are having days where everything has seemingly gone from bad to worse. Danny, determined to bring his parents from Korea to California while supporting his brother Paul (Young Mazino), is running out of money. Amy, a successful entrepreneur, is scrambling to balance her responsibilities as a wife, a businesswoman, and a mother.

When the two nearly crash into each other in a parking lot, their frustration and resentment erupt into a bout of road rage. Consumed by their emotions and unwillingness to relinquish their anger, the two set off a dangerous sequence of events marked by mounting fear and revenge, from the petty to the vicious and violent.