‘Oppenheimer’ review: Destruction through the eyes of creation

Oppenheimer is an epic in the old-school sense, a vast canvas that transcends the conventional boundaries of genre, moving from courtroom drama to poignant coming-of-age-tale to saga of revenge to gripping thriller. But, at its heart is the enigmatic figure of J Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb.

A recent interview revealed writer-director Christopher Nolan’s script was written in the first person. A rare choice, but one that puts the entire film into perspective. Specifically, the unreliable perspective of its lead character. As much as the story is about Oppenheimer, it is also about how he sees himself.

It begins with hubris – the tale of Prometheus stealing fire from the gods and giving it to humanity.

In that opening, the film’s thesis becomes clear. After all, parallels can be drawn to Oppenheimer’s story, but it takes a particular sense of entitlement and self-regard to cast oneself as a mythical figure made to suffer because of their enlightenment and generosity.

It is a classic tale – a man whose relentless quest for progress and answers clouds their judgment. But it is, of course, more nuanced and complicated. Through the lens of Oppenheimer, the narrative accumulates shades of grey, perhaps retroactive in its justifications.