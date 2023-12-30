'Wish' review: Don't rely on magic to make your dreams come true

In 1923, the Disney Brothers Studio was born. In the years since, the company that became Walt Disney Animation Studios has come to define people's childhoods worldwide.
For kids who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, Disney animation is a particularly potent reservoir of emotion, a nostalgic reminder of childhood wonder and innocence. Growing up with these movies meant immersing ourselves in fantastical tales of love, friendship, music, action and fantasy.
But perhaps the greatest of these fantasies is the one described by Disney's signature song 'When You Wish Upon a Star', the notes of which usually accompany the studio's logo.
As the lyrics go,
"When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you."
But Wish, the 62nd Disney animated feature and the one that caps off the 100th anniversary of the studio's founding, has a surprisingly nuanced perspective on that old fairytale.
Asha (Ariana DeBose) is a teenager living in the kingdom of Rosas. Their ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), has an extraordinary ability – he can grant wishes. But the king doesn't just give everyone what they want. He only fulfils them occasionally and only to people who have previously sent in applications. He chooses one of these applicants at rare events and grants them their greatest desire.
However, there is a catch. Those who submit such applications forget their wishes entirely until they come true.
Asha, eager to learn from such a skilled sorcerer, intends to become his apprentice. But, on the way, she learns a startling secret. The king doesn't grant everyone's wishes. Instead, he picks and chooses them to fit what will keep him in power. Meanwhile, the kingdom's people are stripped of their dreams and must wait aimlessly for the day their monarch deigns to fulfil their deepest desire.
Asha is horrified that her mother and grandmother may never see their wishes come true. So, she sets out on a quest to liberate the dreams from the malevolent king and restore them to their rightful owners.
The film's 95 minutes are brisk and captivating, whisking the audience away with breathtaking visuals and enchanting music. But the most intriguing part is the central message of the film.
Unlike older Disney movies, Wish says that the responsibility for realising our goals should not rest on the kindness of fairy godmothers or other external forces. Instead, it argues that we should define our own goals and strive to make them a reality.
The heroes and heroines of older Disney movies – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sleeping Beauty, or Cinderella – may seem quite passive by our modern standards. Their kindness and patience is rewarded when princes or fairies step in to bring about their happy endings.
Asha, instead, takes matters into her own hands. Her story emphasises the link between effort and determination and the fulfilment of our aspirations.
Wish does not overthrow the Disney ethos. The film still wants you to wish on a star. After all, it says, life can be aimless and dull without your dreams. But it doesn't want you to sit idly by, waiting for others to make them real.
It urges viewers to chase those dreams and work hard to earn them. After all, there's magic in that journey, too.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.