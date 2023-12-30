'Wish' review: Don't rely on magic to make your dreams come true

In 1923, the Disney Brothers Studio was born. In the years since, the company that became Walt Disney Animation Studios has come to define people's childhoods worldwide.

For kids who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, Disney animation is a particularly potent reservoir of emotion, a nostalgic reminder of childhood wonder and innocence. Growing up with these movies meant immersing ourselves in fantastical tales of love, friendship, music, action and fantasy.

But perhaps the greatest of these fantasies is the one described by Disney's signature song 'When You Wish Upon a Star', the notes of which usually accompany the studio's logo.

As the lyrics go,

"When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you."

But Wish, the 62nd Disney animated feature and the one that caps off the 100th anniversary of the studio's founding, has a surprisingly nuanced perspective on that old fairytale.