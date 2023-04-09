Masters of Mechanics: How 'Doom Eternal' revitalised the first-person shooter

As a monkey bar dropped me into an arena, I switched to the plasma rifle and scoped out the area. But, before I could properly map out my surroundings, a horde of demons stormed my position - a dread knight, two prowlers, and a couple of revenants backed by two mancubi.

I dashed back to space things out properly and disposed of the dread knight with a quick lock-on burst from the rocket launcher and frag grenade, causing the other demons to falter. Taking advantage of the opening, I sprayed plasma to charge the heat and blasted it from close range to stagger the mancubi.

The game was bent on ending my ultra-nightmare run and spawned two barons of hell to chase me down and two pain elementals to pose deadly aerial threats. Before I could decide which enemy to focus on, I lost my footing and was bounced around like a tennis ball. The prowlers had completely slipped my mind. To make matters ugly, the barons began charging at me.

In a panic, I whipped out a blood-punch and hurled an ice bomb. Suddenly, the words "buff totem nearby" popped up on my screen, sending me into a frenzied search for the entity, strengthening each enemy's attacks as a crowd of demons descended.

I swapped to my shotgun and blasted away at the swarm, combining it with the ballista base fire before launching myself to the second floor. The totem was quietly sitting behind a wall, spreading its evil influence. Just as I was about to destroy it, a cyber-mancubus tore through my shields, and a baron slashed me with its flame blades, bringing my health dangerously low. I ran, scanning for fodder demons to kill for health and ammo.

But I had wasted too much time trying to play it safe, and suddenly a marauder was in the mix. Thankfully, I had already mastered taking them down quickly. I waited for it to lunge, and when it did, I ballista-super shotgunned it while dropping a grenade to leave it stuck in a stagger, then hurled two volleys of lock-on bursts to take him down and get my confidence up. I turned around and saw the barons charging, two revenants locking on to me and the pain elementals preparing lost souls to blow me up. Taking a deep breath, I took out the BFG and shot it over the crowd.

Doom Eternal is a lot, in the best of ways. It's one of the few games that can deliver the unparalleled rush of true mastery. The skills players acquire throughout conquering id Software's 2020 masterpiece don't just apply to the game itself but provide excellent training for other first-person shooters. The game continuously rewards players for switching weapons to deal damage more effectively, combining their arsenal in innovative ways, and developing specific strategies against particular enemies on the fly.