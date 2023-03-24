'Don't Worry Darling' may be inspired by 'The Stepford Wives', but it fails to do justice to the sharp premise

The Truman Show is also about a character who begins to feel that nothing in their town feels exactly right. Though the movie's central themes are very distinct from Don't Worry Darling, it pushes them to their logical conclusion through its visuals and narrative. The Truman Show's social critique is explicit when the final credits roll.

The Stepford Wives makes for an even less flattering comparison. The film may be almost 50 years old, but the funny thing is that its take on the same subject feels more modern and relevant. Joanna (Katharine Ross) is an aspiring photographer who moves to the suburbs with her family to find that most of the women of Stepford have an unwavering fixation on being the 'perfect' 50s American housewife.

The movie is paced deliberately, letting us learn about Joanna – her goals, dreams, and worries. She feels like a fully rounded character with depth and texture. And so, when the plot's machinations lead her to the inevitable conclusion, it feels impactful and haunting. We get to know Joanna and who she is, and we understand what it means when the world tries to diminish her.

But the structure and pacing of Don't Worry Darling don't give us that same time with Alice. By the time we come to the grand reveal of the story, the only thing we really know about Alice is that she loves her job. Pugh tries valiantly to sell us on the character's emotions, but she can only do so much to add humanity to an underwritten part.

It's frustrating. Don't Worry Darling had the star power and box office draw to start a nuanced conversation on a persistent issue. It even had clear inspiration for how to do so from earlier versions of similar stories. However, the film does not have anything fresh or exciting to say. And it makes one of the most basic mistakes. In a story about how women are objectified by society and robbed of their agency, the film doesn't give its main character the inner life and personhood she deserves.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.