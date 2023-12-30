    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Mitski – Fireworks

    Fireworks are often associated with celebration, but sometimes their jubilation seems all too brief

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 02:34 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 02:34 PM

    Tomorrow the night sky will be alight with fireworks. In celebration, joy, and jubilation. But consider how briefly they spark before the night fades back into darkness.

    Mitski, one of the most illustrious indie musicians of our time, sees their beauty, but she also notes the darkness they leave behind.

    ‘Fireworks’ is the fourth track from her critically lauded album Puberty 2. It is an elegy to remaining stolid, even in the face of harrowing internal conflict. It’s a rare and honest depiction of depression, skillfully replicating that particular emotion that can threaten to completely overwhelm us.

    The song maintains a moderate tempo with subdued drum patterns and sparse beats that lay a foundation to bear the emotional weight of the lyrics. The chord progressions are subtly off, maintaining a sense of unresolved tension. And the ambient synthesisers, balanced carefully between lush and minimal, add depth.

    But all of that is the backdrop for the ingenious verses and Mitski’s deeply affecting vocals. There’s a forlorn beauty to her delivery as she sings,

    “One morning this sadness will fossilise

    And I will forget how to cry

    I'll keep going to work and you won't see a change

    Save perhaps a slight gray in my eye.”

    Mitski sees depression as a constant numbness that one tries desperately to hide. And, in our darkest moments, we wonder if this gray has become part of our very identity.

    But then, something will break through the darkness. It may be painful or ecstatic. It may lead to a breakdown or a resolution. But we will feel again.

    As we prepare to usher in the new year, let us allow ourselves to embrace our feelings, no matter what form they take. After all, they are still a reprieve from the dark.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

