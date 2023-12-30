Stripe’s Song of the Day: Mitski – Fireworks

Tomorrow the night sky will be alight with fireworks. In celebration, joy, and jubilation. But consider how briefly they spark before the night fades back into darkness.

Mitski, one of the most illustrious indie musicians of our time, sees their beauty, but she also notes the darkness they leave behind.

‘Fireworks’ is the fourth track from her critically lauded album Puberty 2. It is an elegy to remaining stolid, even in the face of harrowing internal conflict. It’s a rare and honest depiction of depression, skillfully replicating that particular emotion that can threaten to completely overwhelm us.

The song maintains a moderate tempo with subdued drum patterns and sparse beats that lay a foundation to bear the emotional weight of the lyrics. The chord progressions are subtly off, maintaining a sense of unresolved tension. And the ambient synthesisers, balanced carefully between lush and minimal, add depth.