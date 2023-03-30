How did live rounds get onto the set of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'?

Five other live rounds were later found on the set by investigators.

First Assistant Director Dave Halls said he checked the revolver with Gutierrez-Reed before it was handed to Baldwin. The actor fired the bullet as Hutchins directed him to point the weapon towards the camera.

Gutierrez-Reed is awaiting trial on criminal involuntary manslaughter charges. Her lawyer has said she will plead not guilty.

Halls has a Mar 31 hearing at which he is expected to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

WHERE DID THE LIVE ROUNDS COME FROM?

Live rounds are not allowed on movie sets. Instead, guns are loaded with inert dummy rounds that look like live ammunition or blanks that make an explosive sound and muzzle flash when fired, or are left unloaded.

Investigators have not been able to establish where the live rounds found on the "Rust" set came from.

Gutierrez-Reed has said she brought two boxes of dummy rounds onto the set, as well as dummies loaded into gun belts from a previous movie production on which she worked, "The Old Way."

In a Nov 9, 2021, police interview, Gutierrez-Reed said she loaded the live bullet that killed Hutchins from one of the two white cardboard boxes of dummy rounds she had brought onto the set.

But she said the tray of what were supposed to be dummy rounds inside the box - which police found contained other live rounds - could easily have come from another ammunition box.