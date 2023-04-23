Stripe’s Song of the Day: Fiona Apple – Paper Bag

Since her debut album Tidal, Fiona Apple has been an essential part of the American musical landscape, alongside other female singer-songwriters like Alanis Morissette, Tori Amos, and Aimee Mann.

Her sophomore album When the Pawn..., released in 1999 and its third single – ‘Paper Bag’ – has gone on to become a certified fan favourite.

A jazzy, slightly loopy number that showcases Apple’s playful, smoky voice, ‘Paper Bag’ ties some of the most intricate and well thought out lyrics ever penned into a track like no other.

Over a steady beat and piano, Apple talks about a time when she saw a ‘dove of hope’ in the sky, only for it to come closer and reveal itself as a paper bag. She talks about a relationship that she wants to dive into, but is scared that she is a mess and her lover would never want to clean her up. As the chorus puts it, “Hunger hurts, but starving works when it costs too much to love.”

The lyrics read like small extracts from a deeply personal diary where Apple lays bare her sorrows and insecurities and her desperate need for love. But it isn’t all doom and gloom. There are touches of humour too, like when she begs her lover to help her:

“He said ‘It's all in your head,’

And I said, ‘So's everything’ but he didn't get it

I thought he was a man but he was just a little boy.”

It’s a testament to the sheer songwriting genius of this imaginative, sharp-tongued lyricist that she can make a song feel so light when it delves so deep.

