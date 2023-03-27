The addictive 'Succession' is prestige TV at its finest. Here's why it's a must watch

The heir to greats like The Wire, Breaking Bad, and The Sopranos, HBO's Succession is prestige TV at its finest. It is one of the most exciting and addicting productions currently airing and has run roughshod through the TV drama awards at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAGs for good reason.

The story follows the machinations of the multi-billion dollar Roy clan, currently presided over by Logan Roy – an amalgamation of media moguls like Fox's Rupert Murdoch and Paramount's Sumner Redstone. When Logan's grip on the family empire begins to falter, his children try to outwit each other to prove to their father that they are the truly worthy successor to the throne. The operative word here is 'try'.

Succession is a gripping dive into a toxic mixture of power and family dynamics as characters lie, steal, and backstab each other to try and get ahead of the game. After all, only one of them can be their father's favourite.