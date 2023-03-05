The retro, music-first approach of NewJeans is a breath of fresh air in the K-pop scene

A month-long media blitz paves the way for each new band with a mountain of content to introduce each of the group’s members. Other Hybe groups like BTS, TXT, and LE SERRAFIM got that treatment, with special videos and vlogs that tried to cultivate a fanbase before they released any music.

As an industry, K-pop tends to focus more on the artists than the music. Often companies rely on the celebrity image of their artists, also known as idols, to sell their albums. In this scenario, the choice to release ‘Attention’ unannounced seems both brave and foolish.

Every member of NewJeans was a fresh face. There were no cryptic teasers, countdowns, or unique TikTok challenges to build hype and momentum. There was only the music. And, in an industry constantly competing for market dominance, NewJeans became a reminder that what truly mattered was the music.

The style of their songs and the concepts of their music videos were also distinct.

In recent years, the K-pop scene has trended towards loud, powerful beats for the past year or more. From IVE’s ‘Love Dive’ to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’, K-pop was overtaken by techno, disco, and rock influence, accompanied by big, bold ideas, concepts and choreography.