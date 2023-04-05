The White Coat Feel: Med students, don't let excitement overpower safety

The white coat has long been a symbol of health and purity adopted by medical professionals. But what was once a way for healthcare workers to protect themselves from contamination has become a raging sign of pride.

But it starts in a seemingly innocent place.

What do we think when seeing someone wearing a white coat on the street? We assume they are a doctor.

It’s an automatic thought and one that isn’t actively harmful. But it is wrong.

The sole purpose of the white apron worn by medical students and doctors is to prevent contamination from reaching the wearer. Germs stay on the coat until it is properly sterilised.

Suppose someone wears these materials outside their workplace or hospital. In that case, it only increases the risk of infection and the possibility of spreading pathogens outside hospitals.

Despite this issue, the white coat can be a common sight on the streets near hospitals and medical universities in Bangladesh. Why? There are four main reasons.