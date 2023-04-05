The White Coat Feel: Med students, don't let excitement overpower safety

The white coat has long been a symbol of health and purity adopted by medical professionals. But what was once a way for healthcare workers to protect themselves from contamination has become a raging sign of pride.
But it starts in a seemingly innocent place.
What do we think when seeing someone wearing a white coat on the street? We assume they are a doctor.
It’s an automatic thought and one that isn’t actively harmful. But it is wrong.
The sole purpose of the white apron worn by medical students and doctors is to prevent contamination from reaching the wearer. Germs stay on the coat until it is properly sterilised.
Suppose someone wears these materials outside their workplace or hospital. In that case, it only increases the risk of infection and the possibility of spreading pathogens outside hospitals.
Despite this issue, the white coat can be a common sight on the streets near hospitals and medical universities in Bangladesh. Why? There are four main reasons.
1. OH MY GOD, I DID IT
Some students have a hard time getting over the fact that they got into medical school. They want to flex their achievement whenever and in whatever way they can. It’s not a matter of convenience but a way of standing out.
“Look at me!” the coat screams. “I’m going to be a doctor!”
But the problem is that this showing off comes at the cost of breaking a basic medical hygiene and safety rule.
2. BIG POCKETS
From a kinder perspective, we might consider the godsend of pockets. Women have been denied sturdy and sizeable pockets in their clothes for generations. Even women who regularly wear pants may find that their pockets are more fashion statement than a practical accessory.
For women tired of constantly rifling through their bags and purses for the basics, the white apron can be a true article of convenience, especially for those who don’t regularly dress in pants.
But does that mean it is justified to wear them outside?
3. OPPORTUNE EMERGENCIES
As Dhaka residents, we are all familiar with regular confrontations on the street, whether with other commuters, passersby, or traffic police.
As one Quora post I saw suggests, the white coat is like a ‘get out of jail free’ card in these situations. Is someone harassing you about speeding? Maybe threatening you with a ticket? Whip out the white coat, explain how the hospital will fall apart without you, and you can be on your way in no time. With a bit of money, any speeding ticket will surely disappear into non-existence.
A useful trick, if I’m honest.
4. IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT, FAKE IT
Some students who couldn’t enter the medical field can use their white lab coats to enjoy the conveniences of being a doctor without any of the burdens. And, for the microbiologists, biotechnicians and others who have figured out a way to live their dreams, it’s mostly harmless. But let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that they are not called on to deal with any urgent emergencies.
Now, it might seem harsh to condemn others for a practice that is so common. But, let me say that I myself am guilty of wearing the apron outside.
Have I worn one on the road just for the experience? To feel what the hype was all about? Yes. And honestly, it does feel good. Have I worn the coat outside because I didn’t want to wear a shawl? Absolutely. Was my sudden change and current adherence to proper protocol because our lab TA spent an extended time thoroughly chewing us out while shoving the proper safety measures in our faces? Maybe, but let’s not talk about that.
The truth is, it’s not right to wear our aprons outside. They are a piece of medical equipment and should not be co-opted as an accessory to bolster our status. The safety of the public matters more than the ways we can use our white coats to burnish our public image.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.