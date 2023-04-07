I’ve lived in Dhaka for over 25 years. I still don’t fit in

I do not fit in Dhaka. Both literally and figuratively.

And I’ve tried. I’ve tried so hard that my perception of life has shifted. I’ve adapted so much that I have trouble recognising myself. But I can’t.

Especially in a city where even my height makes me stand out.

Many people dream of being taller than the average Bangladeshi. They think it’s a luxury that brings with it attractiveness and charm. But I have to say, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows up here. In fact, all you really get is more air pollution.

I’m not a giant, but my height – a little over six feet – is a constant nuisance in Dhaka. It’s nearly impossible to find shirts that fit or shoes of my size. None of the local brands fit me, and the only shoes available are super expensive imports that make me look awkward.

But perhaps it was destiny. After all, I was cursed from birth with two paternal surnames – Khan and Thakur - two names associated with two different religions. Since the age of five, the combination has confused teachers and classmates and brought down tons of judgmental opinions on my head.

If that wasn’t enough, I was a scrawny kid. Not only was I always picked last for sports, but my weak body also made me an easy target for bullies.

You may think my lack of physical grace was made up for with a flair for the creative arts. Nope. My siblings were prodigies - my sister was a natural singer and dancer, and my brother a quick study at musical instruments. They became the shining examples used to bludgeon the neighbourhood kids into feeling inadequate. Meanwhile, the genetic lottery felt like it skipped me entirely, to my parents’ evident dismay.

Instead of tearing up the field with my athletic prowess or charming the locals with my musical genius, I spent weekends glued to the TV screen watching Nickelodeon shows or playing Sega games on our old CRT monitor. Even as I tried to pay attention to SpongeBob’s usual squeak, my mother screamed at me to study.

I didn’t gel with my classmates at school either. Before the summer holidays, the kids would discuss the grand plans for the break. I never had any plans. Left to my own devices, I barely knew what to do. When we returned from holiday, they would share stories of everything they got up to. Not only did I have nothing to share, but I also didn’t understand the things they were so excited about.

Such a problematic childhood. Looking back, I think I was trying to take a break from the pressures and expectations of the real world by focusing on imaginary places and people I could relate to more easily.

They say diamonds are chunks of coal that do well under pressure. But what about all the lumps of coal that crumbled? I would be one of those. No matter how many times I was forcefully taught something, I could never replicate it.