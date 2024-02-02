Hamilton's Ferrari move was always on the cards

"It’s the most iconic, historic Formula One brand out there and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari."

Until now, it had been felt that the bond with Mercedes was unbreakable, but Hamilton could not resist the allure of the only team to have competed in every season of the championship since 1950.

Ralf Schumacher, whose brother Michael won five of his seven titles in a golden era of Ferrari from 2000-2004, saw the appeal as the icing on the cake of a stellar career.

"I think Ferrari is one of the places to be in the history of Formula One," he told Sky Sports television.

"Especially for a driver like Lewis that achieved almost everything and was very unlucky not to be eight-time world champion, to be honest.

"I think for him it is just the dot on the i to make it perfect."