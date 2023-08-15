New Zealand keen to host men's World Cup with Australia

"We are both obviously rapt with how the tournament has gone," Pragnell told New Zealand news website Stuff.

"FIFA are over the moon and couldn't be happier also. We’ve shown what we always knew - that we would host the best ever Women’s World Cup.

"It's only natural that at some time in the future we would host a men's World Cup.

"It’s likely to be some sort of Asia-Pacific partnership, and I would see Australia and NZ as a foundation of that, for sure."

Football Australia boss James Johnson has repeatedly said Australia would like to host the men's World Cup but will need stadiums that meet FIFA requirements.

The global governing body requires hosts to have minimum seating of 40,000 for group stage matches, 60,000 for semi-finals and 80,000 for the final.