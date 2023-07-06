    বাংলা

    PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi

    Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 06:38 PM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 06:38 PM

    Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday.

    Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

    But he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have in the past tried and failed to land the World Cup-winning forward.

    PSG face the dilemma of allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract and being unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($195.71 million) they spent in 2017 to sign him from AS Monaco.

    "My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager.

    "We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can't do that. This is a French club.

    "He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."

    Mbappe has finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons and PSG will be eager to keep him having already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

    Messi, a seven-times Ballon d'Or winner, opted not to renew his contract for a move to Inter Miami.

    Mbappe also said French President Emmanuel Macron had no influence on his career choices after the leader said he would push for the forward to stay in the country's capital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc de Princes, Paris, France - Jun 3, 2023, Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier before the match.
    PSG sack Galtier despite Ligue 1 title win
    The club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge & Bleu win a historic eleventh French championship title, PSG said
    Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract in 2024: L'Equipe
    Mbappe to leave PSG
    The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option, according to the local reports
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the Ligue 1 game against Lorient at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France on Apr 30, 2023.
    Messi to leave PSG at end of season
    The Argentina captain has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the Ligue 1 game against Lorient at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France on Apr 30, 2023.
    Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday: Galtier
    Reuters source says he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan