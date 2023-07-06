PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

But he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have in the past tried and failed to land the World Cup-winning forward.