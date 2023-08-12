    বাংলা

    Arsenal beat Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2023, 04:07 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 04:07 PM

    Arsenal began their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka. 

    Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time. But once the game kicked off Arsenal shot out of the blocks, dominating possession and cutting through Forest's defence. 

    Nketiah opened the scoring after being set up by a sublime turn and back-heel pass from Gabriel Martinelli before Saka doubled their advantage when he curled in a shot from range that easily beat his former team mate Matt Turner in Forest's goal. 

    Arsenal took their foot off the gas in the second half and were nearly punished when Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest a lifeline with a late goal from a sweeping counter-attack but the north London side held on for all three points.

