Chelsea are not 'broken', normal for Boehly to address squad: Lampard

"What will be, will be after tomorrow," he added. "Every game is an opportunity to win games ... an opportunity to get back to winning. Every game is and should be a huge game."

BOEHLY WELCOME

British media had reported that an upset Boehly had come into the dressing room after Chelsea's 2-1 weekend loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion to talk to the squad and Lampard said he was comfortable with the American's involvement.

"I think there was some criticism of our old owner (Roman Abramovich) for not coming to games and being around. That wasn't always true, to be fair," he said.

"When an owner is invested in helping the team, it is their prerogative to have the input they want.

"I'm not going to say what he (Boehly) said but it's normal when he comes to the changing room."

Real's former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti said club owners have the right to enter the dressing room to talk to the players and their presence can be a good thing.

"I think this can motivate the players. Chelsea are not going through a good moment and it can inspire the players to play better," he told a later news conference.

"It's a good gesture especially if Frank doesn't mind. If the chairman came after every game I would feel comfortable. He has the right to know the reasons for the manager's decisions."

The Madrid boss said that despite Chelsea's poor performance at the Bernabeu they still have an opportunity in the tie.

"We can be lucky enough to play another semi-final and another final but we have to take it step by step. If we reach the semi-finals, we will have done well," Ancelotti added.