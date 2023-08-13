Leipzig stun Bayern with Olmo hat-trick to spoil Kane debut

"It is a big problem because it feels as if we had done nothing in the past four weeks," Tuchel said.

"I cannot explain it. It was just not enough in every department. I have just no idea why. There is no relation between our form and attitude going into the game and our performance on the pitch.

"It is not good. It is the worse thing because there is such a big discrepancy," Tuchel said.

Spaniard Olmo pounced on Bayern's sloppy defending in the third minute to slot in for the lead and he added another with a superb flick and turn that left two defenders standing a minute before the break.

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan had almost gifted Bayern an equaliser a little earlier, hitting the post in his effort to clear the ball.

With Bayern wasteful up front, as was the case for much of last season,and squandering half a dozen chances, Tuchel brought on Kane, whose transfer cost a reported Bundesliga record 100 million euros, in the 64th minute to huge cheers from Bayern fans.

He hardly got a look-in, however, with only three touches and it was Olmo who scored again, this time with a penalty only four minutes later, to secure the first title of the season for his team.

"It was amazing night. We worked a lot over 90 minutes, also with possession," Olmo said. "I think it was a perfect game.