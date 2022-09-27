Fury says Joshua fight is off as no contract signed

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called off his proposed 'Battle of Britain' bout with Anthony Joshua, saying his compatriot had not signed the contract before Monday's deadline.

Fury had challenged Joshua earlier this month, saying he would come out of retirement to defend his title in December, a challenge Joshua accepted.

Joshua's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing had said that they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team" but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.