Ten Hag denies unrest in Man Utd's dressing room

Manager Erik ten Hag has played down reports of unrest in Manchester United's dressing room ahead of their Premier League showdown with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The club banned four journalists from Tuesday's press conference after they reported that the manager had lost more than 50% of the dressing room.

The manager was asked if he was concerned that the stories in the media could be true.

"No, of course there are always in every team players who are not playing who are not as happy, not different as normal, you have to wait for the chance and that can come, but there are no issues," he said.

The club said in a statement they barred the reporters: "Not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without contacting us first and give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise."

Ten Hag backed the stand taken by United.

"They should have come to us first and not go behind our back printing articles that is not the right thing," Ten Hag told reporters.