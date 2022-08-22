Ten Hag backs himself to 'restore' Manchester United

"I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard but I wanted that, because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult but I get it done, and I'm convinced I get it done here as well.

"Therefore I chose the project and I know it is a process. I will stay consistent to the plan, the philosophy we have. I have confidence in the co-operation I have with the players but also in the team around me, like the coaches and the directors."

United were beaten 4-0 by Brentford last week, and following the loss, Ten Hag cancelled a day off for the squad and scheduled an additional training session.

"I made that decision on Saturday. During the game when I saw the performance, that is not the standard for Manchester United and it is not my standard," the Dutchman said.

"We have to change that and I have to teach the team and the players what that standard is."