Emery enjoys winning start as Villa end Man United's unbeaten run

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery tasted victory in his first game in charge as his side beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, the visitors' first defeat in 10 matches in all competitions.

Former Arsenal boss Emery was given a warm welcome by home supporters ahead of the match, and he could not have wished for a better start to life back in the Premier League as Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Leon Bailey arrowed a strike into the bottom corner to give Villa the lead, before Lucas Digne curled a sublime free kick past the despairing dive of United goalkeeper David de Gea, much to Emery's delight on the touchline.

United improved a great deal as the half wore on, creating several openings before Luke Shaw's strike took a huge deflection off Jacob Ramsey and found the net on the cusp of halftime to give the visitors hope.