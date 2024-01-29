Jordan leave it late to beat Iraq 3-2 and reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

"The confidence that we have made us believe we could come back and this is what we've done," Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta told reporters.

"In added time we came back, we equalised and we exploited Iraq being down one man. We have a strong mentality and we have to maintain it so we can go further in this tournament."

Jordan went ahead on the stroke of halftime when Yazan Al-Naimat pounced on a sloppy pass and raced past the defence.

The 24-year-old chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jalal Hassan to score before celebrating with his team mates by sitting on the turf and pretending to eat a meal.

Iraq struck back in the 68th when Saad Natiq headed home from a corner before Hussein scored eight minutes later when he controlled a cross and fired into the bottom corner.

SECOND YELLOW

The joy of scoring his sixth goal of the tournament quickly turned to shock when the referee produced a second yellow card for excessive celebrations after the striker mimicked Jordan's players and sat on the turf, pretending to eat by himself.

"In a big tournament like the Asian Cup you cannot exclude a player after celebrating a goal. The same happened in the first half with the Jordanian players (celebrating) and the referee didn't take any action," Iraq coach Jesus Casas told reporters.