PSG sign France international defender Hernandez from Bayern

Paris St Germain have signed defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros ($43.87 million) plus add-ons for the 27-year-old.

"I'm really excited! I've been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it's finally happened. It's a very special day for me and I'm very happy to be here," Hernandez said in a statement.