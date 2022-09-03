Michelle Obama leads tributes to Serena after US Open defeat

US former first lady Michelle Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her U.S. Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, likely the final match of her sparkling career.

The 23-times singles Grand Slam champion's 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 defeat sparked a flood of messages on social media, as current and former athletes across sport as well as the world at large celebrated her achievements of the last 25 years.

"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time," Obama said in a tweet.

"I'm proud of you, my friend - and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents."

Former world number one King, who watched on from the stands on Friday, later tweeted that Williams would remain in the spotlight.