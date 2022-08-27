Haaland scores hat-trick as City fight back to beat Palace 4-2

Erling Haaland struck a second half hat-trick as Manchester City came back from two goals down at the Etihad Stadium to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira's Palace ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header from an Eberechi Eze corner in the 21st minute.

City struggled to find their fluency but the almost inevitable comeback started in the 53rd minute when Bernardo Silva cut in from the right and his low shot took a slight deflection and beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.