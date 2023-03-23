Italy manager Mancini says Man City stint was 'above board'

Roberto Mancini said he does not expect to receive a call from investigators about Manchester City's alleged breaches of finance rules and that his spell as manager of the Premier League club was "all above board".

The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February over more than 100 alleged breaches since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

Among the charges, City are alleged to have not fully disclosed managerial remuneration from 2009 to 2013, when Mancini was manager. Mancini is now the coach of the Italian national team.