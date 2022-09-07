Giggs to face retrial over assault charges

Giggs, who has denied all charges, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was disappointed that a retrial had been ordered.

"I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations," Giggs said.

"I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my family's privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead."

Judge Hilary Manley set a trial date of July 31 next year during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.