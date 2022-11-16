Dhaka Abahani coach Lemos thinks Ronaldo can’t carry Portugal in World Cup

Dhaka Abahani Ltd's Portuguese coach Mário Lemos is hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo will produce something special in Qatar but believes it is unlikely that he can carry the team all by himself in the World Cup.

Fernando Santos’s men kick off their campaign against Ghana on Nov 24 in Doha’s Ras Abu Aboud Stadium.

The Manchester United forward boasts the highest appearance for Portugal with 191 matches and 117 goals, a national record. But at 37 years of age, Ronaldo’s pace, reflex and strength are not what they used to be.