Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United for seven in record win

Liverpool brought Manchester United's bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.

A week after a resurgent United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup and amid talk of a title push they were blown away either side of halftime as Liverpool recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in the fixture.

Third-placed United had looked marginally the better side for 43 minutes but it turned into an Anfield horror show for Erik ten Hag's side as they suffered the club's worst defeat since a 7-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.