Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban

The statement followed the IOC's recent proposal to develop a pathway for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete at next year's Paris Olympics as neutral athletes despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as 'neutrals' ... when they are directly funded and supported by their states," the statement said.

"The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern.

"As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable 'neutrality' model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition."

The International Olympic Committee said it would take into consideration the questions raised by those countries in their statement but repeated its position that human rights concerns for Russian and Bealurisian athletes needed to be addressed.

"The International Olympic Committee takes note of the statement by ministerial and senior representatives from 'a collective group of nations'," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IOC appreciates the constructive questions with regard to the definition of the neutrality of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport, while noting that the explicit human rights concerns expressed by two special rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council have not been addressed in the statement."