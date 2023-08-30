    বাংলা

    Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes

    Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($49.23 million) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 02:36 PM

    Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to a verbal agreement concerning the transfer of Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, British media reported on Wednesday.

    The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds ($59.83 million) for the 25-year-old, with discussions actively continuing.

    Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($49.23 million) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract.

    After Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League opener at Burnley, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines, City have been actively seeking a midfielder to fill the gap.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Leeds United v Aston Villa - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2022 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in action with Leeds United's Robin Koch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Leeds fined for homophobic chanting
    They were charged on June 13 by the FA after an anonymous report was made to the Kick It Out organisation
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 14, 2023 Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal
    Man Utd beat Wolves with late Varane header
    Ten Hag's side snatched three points despite a stuttering performance
    Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli after the match.
    Klopp confirms Liverpool deal for Caicedo
    The Ecuador midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium after impressing at Brighton, making 37 appearances for the club last season
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale looks dejected after the match.
    Arsenal's Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    The Arsenal keeper said he wants to ensure that his brother, who is gay, can attend matches without fear of facing abuse or discrimination

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain