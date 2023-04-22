Two points dropped says Southampton boss Selles after thriller at Arsenal

"We are proud of the work ethic and that is the way we need to follow from now."

Southampton now have six games left to extend their 10-year stay in the top flight and captain James Ward-Prowse said failing to hang on against Arsenal was a "massive blow".

"We took our chances really well and we knew they'd come on in the second half. It's a good point to come here, but we are disappointed not to take all three," he said.

"We had lost our identity a bit and Ruben has definitely got that back on track with the high aggressive press.

"I think we tired towards the end and we came up against a world-class side. There here is still a lot of football. We've got to keep believing."