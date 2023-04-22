    বাংলা

    Two points dropped says Southampton boss Selles after thriller at Arsenal

    Victory would have lifted them off the foot of the table and taken them to within a point of the safety zone

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2023, 06:11 AM

    Southampton manager Ruben Selles could not hide his disappointment after his side were denied a priceless victory at Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 3-3 draw on Friday.

    Goals by Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott inside 15 minutes gave Southampton a shock early lead and when Duje Caleta-Car made it 3-1 in the 66th minute it appeared the Saints were set for a first win in seven league games.

    Victory would have lifted them off the foot of the table and taken them to within a point of the safety zone and more importantly given the squad a massive boost of confidence.

    But goals in the 88th and 90th minutes by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka broke Southampton's hearts.

    "That's two points dropped, but from me we showed something. For me it also two points dropped, but it is very hard here. I told them they did a fantastic job and we need to continue," Selles said. "We showed character and we showed what we can do.

    "We are proud of the work ethic and that is the way we need to follow from now."

    Southampton now have six games left to extend their 10-year stay in the top flight and captain James Ward-Prowse said failing to hang on against Arsenal was a "massive blow".

    "We took our chances really well and we knew they'd come on in the second half. It's a good point to come here, but we are disappointed not to take all three," he said.

    "We had lost our identity a bit and Ruben has definitely got that back on track with the high aggressive press.

    "I think we tired towards the end and we came up against a world-class side. There here is still a lot of football. We've got to keep believing."

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 21, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel and Martin Odegaard react.
    Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes hit
    The Gunners seem to be self-destructing in their quest to fend off Man City for their first Premier League trophy since 2004
    Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 21, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
    Arteta defiant despite another Arsenal slip-up
    Late goals by Odegaard and Saka salvaged a dramatic point that may yet prove vital in Arsenal's quest
    Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 8, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal
    Haaland helps City win over Southampton
    City remain second on 67 points, five behind Arsenal after 29 games of the 38-game season
    Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Arnaut Danjuma comes on as a substitute to replace Davinson
    Sad to see Tottenham fans boo Sanchez: Lloris
    The Colombian was booed by the home fans while being substituted by interim manager Cristian Stellini in the 58th minute

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan