Leeds edge Bournemouth 4-3 with stunning second-half comeback

Leeds United bounced back from two goals down in the second half to edge Bournemouth 4-3 with another late goal from Crysencio Summerville in an exhilarating, end-to-end encounter at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite finding themselves 3-1 down early in the second period, Jesse Marsch's Leeds mounted an epic comeback with the vociferous home support behind them to take all three points and move up to 12th in the standings.

"It was the last home game (before the World Cup) and the crowd is like the 12th man," said Summerville, who earned a first-half penalty and scored the fourth in the 84th minute, having snatched a last-gasp winner at Liverpool last weekend.

"Leeds United is incredible and the crowd give a lot. We have to keep building the momentum," he added.

Leeds started the game on the attack and were awarded a penalty in the third minute when Summerville was fouled in the box. A composed Rodrigo stepped up to send goalkeeper Mark Travers the wrong way and open the scoring.

But even as Elland Road celebrated the early goal to create an intimidating atmosphere, Bournemouth were unperturbed and turned the volume down four minutes later when Marcus Tavernier, isolated at the far post, fired home from a cross.

The Leeds fans were silenced, albeit momentarily, when Tavernier picked up a long ball, had his shot saved and quickly recovered to set up Philip Billing who directed a first-time strike into the roof of the net in the 19th.