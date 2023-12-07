Beleaguered Ten Hag says Man United proved something to fans

On the heels of an abysmal loss at Newcastle that sparked more reports of unrest in Manchester United's dressing room, beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag said his team wanted to send a message to their fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Mission accomplished. Scott McTominay scored twice and United thoroughly dominated Chelsea in a 2-1 win - a score that flattered the visitors - to climb to sixth in table with their fourth Premier League win in five games.

"We are pleased with the result and the performance. We deserved this," Ten Hag told the BBC. "We wanted to send this message to the crowd, but this is also our style. In the first 30 minutes we did it perfectly on the pitch.

"When you are not on top form on the day, you get beaten," Ten Hag added. "You need to be at your best. When you are not, you get killed. We know that and we need the right attitude every game."

The club had banned four journalists from Tuesday's pre-game press conference after they reported that the manager had lost more than 50% of the dressing room. The club said in a statement they barred the reporters because they did not give United right of reply to negative stories.