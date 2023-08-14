Record signing Kane says he joined Bayern to win titles

"In my career I wanted to keep improving, pushing myself and see how far that can take me," Kane said in a press conference.

"I wanted to play internationally, in the Champions League, and fight for titles every year. Coming to Bayern gives me that opportunity. I am looking forward to that challenge."

The striker, who has spent the majority of his career at Tottenham after joining at 11, has scored a club-record 280 goals in more than 430 appearances in all competitions and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England's all-time record marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer, but titles with club and country have so far eluded him.

Bayern had been in search of an out-and-out striker after struggling since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last year.

The Bavarians last won the Champions League in 2020, the most recent of their six European Cups. They have also won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row.