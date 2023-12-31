Villa back to winning ways as Luiz penalty seals victory over Burnley

An 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned Aston Villa a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, provisionally moving Unai Emery's side to second place in the table.

Villa moved up to 42 points from 20 games, level with league leaders Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal and champions Manchester City - all of whom are yet to play this weekend. Burnley remained in 19th place.

""We are in the big club, we deserve it. We work every day so hard. Everyone is so happy, we need to enjoy the moment," Villa midfielder Luiz said.

After a defeat and a draw in their last two matches, Villa began well, as Ollie Watkins forced Burnley keeper James Trafford into a sharp save before setting up Leon Bailey, who fired into the roof of the net to break the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Burnley responded three minutes later when Dara O'Shea headed a free kick across goal towards Zeki Amdouni, who volleyed in at the far post to level the scores.

A simple finish from Moussa Diaby put the hosts back ahead in the 42nd minute, with Watkins again involved as he sprung Burnley's offside trap and provided the assist in the final twist of an end-to-end first half.