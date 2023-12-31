    বাংলা

    Villa back to winning ways as Luiz penalty seals victory over Burnley

    They moved up to 42 points from 20 games, level with league leaders Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal and champions Manchester City

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 06:34 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 06:34 PM

    An 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned Aston Villa a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, provisionally moving Unai Emery's side to second place in the table.

    Villa moved up to 42 points from 20 games, level with league leaders Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal and champions Manchester City - all of whom are yet to play this weekend. Burnley remained in 19th place.

    ""We are in the big club, we deserve it. We work every day so hard. Everyone is so happy, we need to enjoy the moment," Villa midfielder Luiz said. 

    After a defeat and a draw in their last two matches, Villa began well, as Ollie Watkins forced Burnley keeper James Trafford into a sharp save before setting up Leon Bailey, who fired into the roof of the net to break the deadlock in the 28th minute.

    Burnley responded three minutes later when Dara O'Shea headed a free kick across goal towards Zeki Amdouni, who volleyed in at the far post to level the scores.

    A simple finish from Moussa Diaby put the hosts back ahead in the 42nd minute, with Watkins again involved as he sprung Burnley's offside trap and provided the assist in the final twist of an end-to-end first half.

    Burnley looked brighter after the break and created several chances, but were dealt a massive blow when Sander Berge was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a tug on Luiz's shirt.

    Villa turned up the pressure as they sought to extend their lead, but a string of chances went begging before they were given an almighty scare late on as Burnley levelled through Lyle Foster's smash and grab effort.

    Burnley defended with tenacity to delay the inevitable, but Villa's advantage ultimately proved too great and the home fans breathed a sigh of relief after Luiz hammered his spot-kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the net following Aaron Ramsey's foul on Jhon Duran.

    "I just tried to score. It is hard because at that moment the result is 2-2," Luiz said.

    "The last three games we don't play so well. It is halfway through the season, the players are tired, we lost three or four players to injury. It is difficult but we need to keep going."

    Luiz's late strike sealed Villa's ninth home victory this season and took their tally of home wins for 2023 up to 17 - more than any other team in the Premier League.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazil's first lady Rosangela "Janja" listens to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a ceremony of the Future Fuel Program Bill at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazil's first lady to sue Musk's X over hacked account
    The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
    Premier League - Luton Town v Arsenal - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - December 5, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the match
    Emery's impact at Villa no surprise to Arteta
    Villa, who dominated their 1-0 victory over champions Man City, are up to third in the league
    Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates after the match
    Man City slip to fourth after Villa loss, Liverpool win
    Leon Bailey's deflected strike sealed Villa's club record-equalling 14th successive home league win as they moved above City into third place
    Police arrest 46 after clashes at Europa Conference League game
    Police arrest 46 after clashes at Europa Conference League game
    The unrest occurred ahead of kickoff at Villa Park, and the police denied entry to travelling fans

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India