Nigeria's Sanusi a doubt for Cup of Nations final

Nigeria left back Zaidu Sanusi will undergo a fitness test later on Saturday to decide whether he can return to the team for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Ivory Coast, coach Jose Peseiro said.

Sanusi, 26, missed the semi-final win over South Africa with a hamstring injury, forcing a change in the well-drilled Nigerian defence which has conceded two goals in six games at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

"He was partially involved in Friday training and we will check his condition again tonight before we make a decision," said Peseiro.

He is the only concern for the Nigerians, who have had a consistent team selection throughout the tournament and beat the Ivorians in the group phase.