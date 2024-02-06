Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week, with Taylor Swift on everyone's lips

SCHEDULING CONFLICT

It is still not known whether or not Swift will attend Sunday’s blockbuster.

A regular at Chiefs games all season, she could miss the biggest game of all due to scheduling conflicts with her "Eras Tour" which has her performing in Tokyo on Feb 10, the night before the Super Bowl.

Swift could get to Las Vegas for kick-off on Sunday but would then have to quickly get back on a plane for three concerts in Melbourne, Australia staring Feb 16.

Her attendance could be a last-minute decision, but she is sure to be an ever-present at this Super Bowl whether she is there in person or not.

Earlier on Monday, Roger Goodell has been less than five minutes into his annual state of football address when he was talking about Swift.

In the bowels of the Allegiant Stadium, Goodell allowed himself a smile as the invitation-only media briefing was hijacked by the pop superstar.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is a positive,” Goodell said. “They’re -- both Travis and Taylor -- are wonderful people and they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think it is great to have her a part of it.

"Obviously it creates a buzz ... another group of young fans that are interested and saying ‘why is she going to this game?'”

The Swift factor could make Sunday’s game the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time, and already the Swift-Kelce love story has brought millions of dollars of added brand value to the Chiefs and the NFL, according to research done by Apex Marketing Group.

"Taylor Swift’s association with Travis Kelce and appearances at the Chiefs game has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL" said Apex President Eric Smallwood to Reuters in an email.

"The equivalent brand value 'EBV' is derived from exposure received by Swift/Chiefs from Sept 24 – Jan 22, from various media (TV, radio, newsprint, digital news, social media)."

If Opening Night is any indication, that exposure is set to go next-level this week.