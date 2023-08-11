Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion over the transfer of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday as the Premier League club look to address their lack of depth in midfield.

Caicedo, 21, has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium after impressing at Brighton, making 37 appearances for the club last season as they finished sixth and secured European football for the first time.

The Ecuadorean has attracted interest from several clubs in the close season window, including Chelsea, but reports in British media on Friday said Liverpool had agreed a deal worth 111 million pounds ($140.91 million) with Brighton.

"I can confirm the (Caicedo) deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's season-opener at Chelsea.

"We don't have endless resource. We didn't expect a couple of things to happen over the summer but when that happened we gave it a go. Let's see what happens and we go from there."