    বাংলা

    Afghanistan captain Nabi steps down citing disagreements with selectors

    He resigns due to ‘differences’ with the selectors after the Asian country lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 04:00 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 04:00 PM

    Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan captain on Friday after the Asian country were eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup without winning a single match.

    Nabi said he was resigning due to differences with the selectors after Afghanistan lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia.

    They finished the tournament as the only team without a win, with three defeats and two games abandoned due to rain.

    "From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament," Nabi wrote on Twitter.

    "Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

    "Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me."

    Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 World Cup when Rashid Khan stepped down for similar reasons immediately after the squad was announced, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team that was announced.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries
    Barcelona's Pique to retire
    Pique, 35, said Saturday's league clash with Almeria will be his last at Barcelona's Camp Nou after 14 years with the Catalan giants
    Football - Europa League - Group E - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - Nov 3, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Real Sociedad's Jon Pacheco
    Man United beat Sociedad 1-0
    Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a nice pass
    A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022.
    FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football'
    'We try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world,' the FIFA president said following a number of protests made by World Cup teams on human rights ...
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique during the warm up before the match
    Pique to retire
    He will play his last home game at Bercelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Saturday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher