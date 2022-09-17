Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points and pile more pressure on Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The hosts were not intimidated by Bayern at any stage and their seven shots on goal were almost double Bayern's total in the opening half.

The Bavarians, fresh from their Champions League group win over Barcelona in midweek, lacked clinical finish with both Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane having their share of chances.