Ramadan football league brings a bit of joy to Gaza refugee camp

Football fans in the Gaza Strip gather to watch the specially organised Ramadan Popular League, a competition held every year in the Rafah refugee camp which is home to over 120,000 people in the southern part of the coastal enclave.

"Every year during Ramadan month we come to watch this league, it brings us joy and happiness," said Issa Shaloula.

"It is better than other fields which we can't get to or that are far away," the 50-year-old said over the noise of cheering supporters