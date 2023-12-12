Messi v Ronaldo: Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two matches in Saudi Arabia early next year including one against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo and his club Al-Nassr, the Major League Soccer team said on Monday.

The Riyadh Season Cup, a three-team round-robin tournament, is part of the team's first international tour, which will also include stops in El Salvador and Hong Kong.

Miami are set to take on Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Jan 29 before facing Al-Nassr at the same venue on Feb 1.

"This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in a press release.