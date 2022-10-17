Neymar set to testify on Tuesday on 2013 Barcelona transfer trial

Paris St Germain and Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. is set to testify on Tuesday in his trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

All the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.