Haaland can improve by watching Kane, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can improve by watching and learning from his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said before the Premier League champions travel to the north London club on Sunday.

Norway's Haaland, 22, scored his fourth league hat-trick in City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, taking his tally to 25 goals from 19 games as his sensational debut season in the English top-flight continues.

But Guardiola said Haaland can develop his all-round game by studying players like Kane, who became Tottenham's joint all-time record goalscorer on Jan 23.